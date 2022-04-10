FLORENCE
David Glen Glaze, age 62, of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Ronnie McKissack officiating. Burial will be at Hale Cemetery.
Preceded his in death was his parents, James and Blanche Glaze.
Survivors are his son, Jason Glaze; brothers, Earl, John, Floyd, and Jimmy Glaze; sister, Betty Bobo; grandchildren, John, Jaymison, Gracie and Gabby; several nieces and nephews.
David was employed with David Brown Trucking. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
