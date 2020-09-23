BIRMINGHAM — David Grissom Lann, 68, died September 19, 2020. A graveside service was held Tuesday at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

