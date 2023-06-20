LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — David H. Hancock, 81, died June 16, 2023./ Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN.

