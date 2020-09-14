KILLEN — David Harold Crowson, of Killen, died September 10, at age 77 due to complications of heart disease.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; two sons, Bryan and Jeremy; four grandchildren, Matthew, Evan, Claire and Juliette; and two brothers, Steve and Danny.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer; and grandson Silas.
Mr. Crowson graduated from Auburn University in 1965. He began his mechanical engineering career at NASA in Huntsville as part of the Apollo program. His long career was mainly focused on production management.
He enjoyed the outdoors with his beloved Boston Whaler fishing boat, and he was an avid hunter. His children inherited his sense of humor. When something struck him funny, he would laugh loud and heartily.
His greatest concern, to the end, was to make sure his wife was cared for. Kay White, Norma’s baby sister,said “She never knew any two people who loved each other more than Dave and Norma.”
Graveside service for Mr. Crowson will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Civitan Cemetery, behind First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville. Family visitation is at 11:30 a.m. at Elkins East Funeral Home, and public visitation at noon. Masks and social distancing are required.
