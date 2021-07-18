MINOR HILL, TN — David Michael Henry Sr., 68, died July 13, 2021. Visitation will be July 18, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service, will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Dobbins Cemetery, with Military Honors at graveside. He was an United States Navy Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.

