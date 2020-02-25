KILLEN — David Randall Hirst, 61, of Killen, AL, passed away February 22, at his home. He was a small business contractor and owner of Handy Hand Services, a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and a member of Center Star and Greenhill Volunteer Fire Departments and the Killen EMS.
Survivors include sons, Brian David Hirst (Jamie) and Issac Dale Carter (Autumn); daughters, Laura Kathleen Hirst, Stephanie Judith Han Hirst Deluca (Sam) and Phelesia Clemmons; brother, Michael Dale Hirst (Susan); sisters, Cynthia Dawn Hirst Owens (Marcus) and Debbie Hirst Brady; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by parents, David Wallace Hirst and Patricia Dawn Mullis Hirst; and wife, Miriam Ruth Hirst.
Visitation for Mr. Hirst will be Thursday, February 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother DeWayne Crumley officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryson Hirst, David Charles, Steve Bevis, Cam Michael, Jerry Mosley and Dale Nunley. Honorary pallbearers will be Bentley Hirst and Ethan Carter.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
