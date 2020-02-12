BIRMINGHAM — David Horace “Big Dave” Higginbotham, age 65, of Birmingham passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at UAB Palliative Care Unit surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home in Florence on Thursday, February 13th at 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin Johnson of First Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. before the funeral service.
David was born on May 27, 1954, in Florence, Alabama to Nelson and Exie Higginbotham. He graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1973, where he lettered in Cross Country Track and was a member of the Chess Club. He studied accounting at Shoals Community College.
For several years David was a platform worker and derrickman for an offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. After moving to Birmingham, he worked for a courier service.
David was an avid University of Alabama football fan and enjoyed attending Birmingham Barons baseball games. He loved the outdoors and spent many afternoons with his friends at Railroad Park. As an amateur meteorologist, he would keep his friends and family aware of impending weather changes, especially severe storms acting as a guardian angel for those he loved.
David was a strong advocate for handicapped individuals in Birmingham. His passion was making sure all handicap persons had adequate access to sidewalks and buildings. He attended many City Council meetings championing this cause in hopes of making this city he loved a safer place for all.
David loved Jesus. He was baptized in his youth and currently holds membership at First Baptist Church in Gardendale.
David is preceded in death by his father, Nelson Higginbotham. He is survived by his mother, Exie Higginbotham; sisters, Mary Stephenson (Oscar), Martha Aldridge (Jim), Jean Ann Woods (Sparky); ten nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cahaba Valley Health Care, 1515 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233.
