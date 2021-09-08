FLORENCE — David Jay Henderson, 50, of Florence died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, 12-2 p.m. at West Lauderdale Cowboy Church, 10033 Highway 20, Florence, Alabama. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Donnie Young officiating. Full Military Honors will follow. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Henderson retired from the U.S. Army. He attended West Lauderdale Cowboy Church. He loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping, and kayaking. He also had a strong love for his cows. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Liebel.
Mr. Henderson is survived by his wife, Angela Gayle Henderson; children, Bridget Henderson, Travis Henderson, Paige Henderson, and Gracie Henderson; mother, Karen Liebel; sister, Christina Bridgers (Chip); niece, Samantha Bridgers; cousin, Andrew Coward.
Special thanks to family, friends, West Lauderdale Cowboy Church, and Pastor Donnie Young.
