FLORENCE — David Jay Stoltz, 61, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at NAMC.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow in the chapel with Alison Rutledge officiating.
Jay brought inspiration to everyone he met and he had the gift of encouraging potential in people. He never met a stranger and became an instant friend in one conversation. He could light up a room with his energy, passion, and his magnetic personality. The world is a better place with people like him serving others without recognition or expectations of anything in return.
Jay’s passion in life, behind loving his family, was music, playing keyboard and piano. Growing up in New Orleans, Jay was raised on Delta Blues and Rock n Roll. After moving back to the Shoals area in 1988, Jay quickly became an active member of the Shoals music scene, playing in bands Hot Club, Off the Wall, The Shadows, and always willing to sit in on jam sessions with fellow musicians. He worked at several local music stores, inspiring younger musicians to learn their instrument and teaching piano students along the way. Jay was a mentor to all, sharing his ‘Jayisms’ and life philosophy, always looking for the positive in any situation. He never missed cheering on his favorite football teams - LSU and New Orleans Saints. Jay had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends more than anyone could realize.
Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Iris Meitzler Stoltz, and sister, Anita Stanco. He leaves behind his beautiful wife of nearly 40 years, Marilyn Stoltz; his daughters that made him so proud, Devi Lockley (Joel), Jessica Stoltz, and Carly Stoltz; and grandchildren, Kyndall and Cameron Lockley. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Pickens (Don); brother, Ronnie Stoltz (Pam); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Jay never wanted anyone to be sad over his death. He treated life as a gift and always strived to make the world a better place for others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you help someone in need. Be kind to strangers and animals. Pick up the phone and call an old friend. All acts of kindness are appreciated.
