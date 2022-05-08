COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — David Michael Johnston, 58, died May 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bluewater Cemetery, with burial to follow. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was of the Baptist faith.

