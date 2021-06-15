CHEROKEE — David Junior Borden, 64, of Cherokee, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Visitation was at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be today at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Frankie Smith officiating. Interment will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
David is survived by his daughters, Amanda Arnold and Connie Brown (Forest); son, David Borden (Katie); brother, Grady Borden (Gail); sister, Nelda Wooten (Jim); grandchildren, Natalie and Brandon Arnold; and beloved pets, Maggie Mae and Kooper Reece.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Sandra Uselton Borden; parents, Junior Borden And Ruby Dooley; brothers, James and Joe Borden; and sister, Brenda Kay.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Hamm, Todd Shook, Dewayne Wooten, Lee Brenot, Joe Lambert, Willie Lambert, Cody Lambert, and Justin Lambert.
Honorary Pallbearers are Therman Cosby and Bobby Lambert.
