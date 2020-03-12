FLORENCE — David Kenneth Barnes, 70, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church, with Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Kenneth was a longtime resident of the Shoals. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, involved in the Shepherd’s Table Ministry and the Jail Ministry through the church. Kenneth loved music, dancing, and drawing. He used these talents in his involvement in community theater. He was preceded in death by his parents, Velma and William Barnes; and son, David Barnes.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Katlyn Barnes, Susanne McQuitery (Winston) and William Barnes; and grandchildren, Jessica Barnes, Laura Brown, Laney Barnes, Ryanne Barnes, Rebekah Barnes and Linus McQuitery.
The family expresses thanks to Mitchell Hollingsworth for their great care, as well as to Shoals Hospice and North Alabama Hospice. Memorials may be made to Sidney’s Safe Foundation, www.sidneyssafe.org.
