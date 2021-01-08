FLORENCE — David L. Barnett, 65, died January 1, 2021. There will be no public viewing, but feel free to stop by Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield to sign the register book from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Springhill M.B. Church Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.