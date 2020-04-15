FLORENCE — David L. Sharp, 79, passed from this life to be with his Lord April 13, 2020. He was very talented working with wood. He attended Hendricks Road Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his only son, Timothy Sharp; brother, Robert Sharp; parents, Audrey Bruner and Clyde Sharp; maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn Delores; grandchildren, Brandon (Tara), Heather, Emily Sharp; great-grandson, Jedidiah Sharp; and brother, Kenny Sharp.
Greenview Memorial Funeral is assisting family, burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.’
