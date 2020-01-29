HILLSBORO, TENNESSEE — David Lelwyn Threet, age 90, of Hillsboro, TN, passed away January 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery with Brother Sonny Owens officiating.
David was a native of Florence, AL, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He lived most of his adult life in Illinois, moving to Hillsboro later in life to be nearer to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee and Martha Ann Threet; brothers, Grady, Dan, Nooner and Charlie; and sisters, Libby, Clara Rae and Wylene.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Yates Threet; son, Brian (Aletha) Threet; grandchildren, Arianna, Landon and Hayden Threet; brothers, Jimmy (Anita), Donald and Nathan Threet; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
