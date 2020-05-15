RUSSELLVILLE — David Larry Goines, 70, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away May 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Franklin County, he had lived in the area all of his life. A retired boilermaker, he was a member of Local 455 and was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later time.
Mr. Goines is survived by his wife, Linda Jane Goines; children, Brandon Larry, Melissa Ann, and Elijah Braxton Goines and Abigail Leigh Neal, all of Russellville; sister, Kathy Hall of Russellville; brother, J.W. Goines of Michigan; grandchildren, Jerrod and Dillon Goines, Lauren Goines Whitely, and Taylor Brooke Pounders; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Oliver Goines, and Amelia Mae Pounders, and nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Jimmi Lou Edwards Goines and brother, Ray Goines.
A private, family burial will be held.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
