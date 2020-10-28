LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — David Lee Kilburn, 71, died October 25, 2020. Memorial service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lawrenceburg Baptist Temple. He was a self-employed home renovator. Neal Funeral Home assisted the family.

