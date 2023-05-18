FLORENCE — David Leroy Rusch was 71 years old. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Marsha Colleen Rusch; his children, April Jeffries, Derek Jeffries, David Rusch II and Cindy Rusch. There are seven grandchildren, Phillip Allen Jeffries, Lilly Grace Jeffries, Jasmine Rose Jeffries. Javia Leigh Rusch, Devlin Elexander Rusch, Liam David Garner Rusch and Aurora Colleen Rusch.

