CLERMONT, FL — David Martin Leuschner, died peacefully on December 10, 2020, at the age of 86. A funeral service will be held Sunday, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cmeetery. He was the husband to Nancy Seaton Leuschner.

