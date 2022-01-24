GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — David Ray Lindsey, 69, died Saturday, January 22, 2022. Funeral services will be Monday, January 24, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.