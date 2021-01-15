KILLEN — David Lorance Smith, 72 of Killen, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness. He was an Air Force veteran having served as an instructor pilot in the T37’s and T-38’s and an avid animal lover.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Smith and Helen Whitmon; sisters, Deanna Smith and Sherry Smith. He is survived by his wife, Shelia Fowler Smith; stepbrother, Danny Whitmon; stepsisters, Joyce Parkman and Gay Tillman; niece, Nancy Killen; nephews, John M. Killen, III and David Killen.
