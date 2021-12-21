DENNIS, MS — David Michael “Wormy” Lynch, 60, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Services will be Wednesday, December 22, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., wednesday at the funeral home, with burial in Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

