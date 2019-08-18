KILLEN — David M. Flippo Sr., 76, died August 17, 2019. A graveside service will be held Monday at 10 a.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will follow immediately after the graveside service at Atlas Church of Christ.
