CLERMONT, FLORIDA — David Martin Leuschner, 86, died December 10, 2020. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church with burial to follow in church cemetery. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements. He was the husband to Nancy Seaton Leuschner.

