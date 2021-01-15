FLORENCE — David Hollis Masterson, 66, died January 7, 2021. No services are planned at this time. He was the husband of Kim McKelvey. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.