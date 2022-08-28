MUSCLE SHOALS — David Douglas “Doug” McDonald, 75, died Saturday, August 27, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from noon- 2:30 p.m., at Parkview Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow immediately at the church, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family.

