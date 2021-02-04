HIXSON, TENNESSEE — David McGuire Trayer, 88, of Hixson, TN, passed away on Sunday, 10 January 2021 of natural causes. David was born on 23 August 1932 in Bluefield, Mercer, WV, the son of Raymond Andrew Trayer and Myrtle Jane Hoops Trayer. He spent his childhood in the green hills and vales in Bluefield, VA, where he made many fond memories and had spectacular childhood adventures.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myralin Anne “Nickie” Gillenwater Trayer; his sister, Katherine Ray Trayer Starling; his parents; and a grandson, Caleb Shafer. He is survived by his daughters, Carol Allison Orwin (Jim), Catherine Jane Shafer (Melvin), and Cheryl Dianne Norris (Kieth); 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind numerous cousins with whom he became acquainted through his passion for genealogy and family history. His love for his family was the greatest measure of a man.
David had a curious mind, making him an avid lifetime learner. He graduated from Graham High School in Bluefield, VA, and continued his studies at Bluefield College, and then at Emory & Henry College in Emory, VA, where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science Degree. It was at Emory & Henry College that he met his sweetheart and future wife, who once stated that he was unlike any other man she ever met, and she was fascinated by his intelligence and quick wit. It was an immediate friendship and marriage that has lasted almost 68 years so far.
After the two married, David worked as a Research Chemist with Union Carbide Nuclear Company in Oak Ridge, TN for six years, and then decided to go to Harvard University in Boston, MA, where he graduated with honors with a Master of Science Degree in Applied Physics (Industrial Hygiene concentration) in 1962. Following his Harvard education, David worked as an Industrial Hygiene Chemist at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, TN, and then as a Project Engineer at Arnold Air Force Station in Tullahoma, TN. His employment experience expanded with his work as the Manager of Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health Programs at Tennessee Valley Authority, in Muscle Shoals, AL. Following his retirement from TVA, David became an Associate Professor of Environmental Health and Safety, and an Adjunct Professor of Mathematics at Chattanooga State Technical Community College in Chattanooga, TN. He was awarded the Cummings Memorial Award from the American Industrial Hygiene Association in 1993.
David was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as a Scoutmaster, leader, and teacher of youth and adults. He was the epitome of humility and kindness, often rendering aid to people in need without thought for himself. He was a man of great integrity, and sought for truth and justice in all things. He loved all creatures, showing kindness to even the smallest of them. He always left food and water outside the house for racoons, feral cats, and other wild creatures, and kept a bird feeder full at all times.
We, his daughters, relished his many funny stories. He had a sharp sense of humor and loved a good prank. He read to us every night when we were young, completing most of the works of Mark Twain, and instilling our lifetime love of learning. He and our mother gave us a home where we were secure in their love, a haven where we and our friends were always accepted.
The family is grateful to the staff at Morning Pointe of Hixson and Hospice of Chattanooga for their tender care and dignity they showed our father in the last years and days of his mortal life. Our father bequeathed his body to the University of Tennessee at Memphis Medical School for research. A family memorial will be planned at a future date.
