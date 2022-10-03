HALEYVILLE — David John McPhail, 74, died September 30, 2022.
His visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville, AL. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing
