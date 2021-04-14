FLORENCE — David Michael “Mike” Williams of Florence was born on May 10, 1955 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, while his father was in the Army. He passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on April 7, 2021, following a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Thomas Williams and Dorothy Catchings Williams of Sylacauga.
Mike began his career in textiles while he was still in high school at B.B. Comer. After junior college and working at several textile plants, he was hired by Fruit of the Loom as industrial engineer, and later as an assistant plant manager. In 1999, when Fruit of the Loom began selling plants to other companies, Mike went to work for Lowe’s in Tuscaloosa, then Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln Mercury in Muscle Shoals as a computer technician. Later, he went to work at The Home Depot as an Appliance Specialist, where he worked until 2016 when he retired due to health issues.
Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judi Perkins Williams, formerly of Marion, Alabama; his sister, Denise Williams Hudgins (Mike) of Sylacauga; sister-in-law, Jane Perkins Nichols, Tuscaloosa; son, Kelly Cole (Kim), Florence; son, Bryan Cole (Mickie), Huntsville; grandson, Tirey Cole (Lindsay), Harvest; granddaughter, Hannah Cole Clark (Brian), Huntsville; great-grandson, Landon; and a great-granddaughter is expected in August.
He is also survived by nephews, Preston Nichols (Wendy) of Marion; Joshua Hudgins (Anna) of Sylacauga; nieces, Lindsey Nichols Bushey (Mike) of Norwood, MA; Allison and Caroline Hudgins, Sylacauga; Mary Margaret and Camille Nichols, Marion.
Remodeling and woodworking were Mike’s favorite hobbies, and hunting, fishing, and outdoors were where he liked to be.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Euclaire Avenue Florence, Alabama 35630, at the pavilion on April 18 at 2:00 P.M., Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial donations suggested are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Edgemont United Methodist Church and Mobile Food Ministry.
