MUSCLE SHOALS — David Mitchell Jr. was born May 10, 1970 and died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation will be today, February 21, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Billy Ray Warren, Phillip Irions and Jo Scott will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
David or Davy, as he was affectionately known by family and close friends, attended Muscle Shoals Schools, Northwest Shoals, and UNA. He was employed by G4S and Dynamic Staffing. He was a member of the security force at North American Railcar. David always loved animals and was the Trojan Mascot in high School, riding his Arabian horse, Woden, during the Trojan football games. After high school he and his brother joined the United States Marine Corps where they served in Kilo Battery Artillery unit out of Huntsville, AL. Davy was always very proud of his Military service, and loved it when he was called a “Jarhead.”
David was a member of the Alabama Renaissance Faire Round Table and Board of Directors and always helped with the website, the Feast set up, and setting up for the Faire itself. He was also a member of Kozaky, the sword fighting reenactment group, who are always a big part of the Faire. He was chosen as the King for the Faire in 2016, which he enjoyed very much. The costumes and pageantry of the Renaissance Faire was always a lot of fun and a big deal to him.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, E.L. “Bud” and Alene Brewer, James F. and Emma W. Stephenson, an infant son, James, a daughter, Sara, and several first cousins.
He leaves behind to mourn forever his loss, his parents, David and Jackie S. Mitchell; brother, James Lesley (Amy); beloved niece, Jo Hannah, nephew, Braxton; favorite aunt, Nancy S. Gooch; and numerous cousins and close friends.
Pallbearers will be Lesley Mitchell, Braxton Stacey, Jo Scott, Josiah Posavec, Lee McIntyre, Andy Berryman, Greg Hill and Conner Hill.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented