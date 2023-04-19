FLORENCE — David Murray Holt, age 79 of Florence, passed away on April 17th at North Alabama Medical Center. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 20th at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence at 11 a.m. Chris Underwood will be officiating.

