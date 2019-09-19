RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. David, O’Dell Scott, 65, of Russellville, passed away September 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in Franklin County, Alabama, he had lived in Colbert County most of his life. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, September 20, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Kenneth Bond officiating. Burial will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mr. Scott’s survivors include his children: Jeffrey, Jessie, Emiley and Anna Scott; sister, Donna Portiaer and husband, Steve; granddaughter, Savannah King; other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Mary Fisher Scott.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented