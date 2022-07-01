ANDERSON
David Paul Lamar, 57, of Anderson, AL, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens with Terry Herston officiating and burial in Butler Cemetery in Rogersville. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service Sunday at Spry Funeral Home.
Mr. Lamar was born August 16, 1964 in Lauderdale County.
Survivors: son, Will Lamar of Florence, AL; daughter, Rose Mary Holden of Birmingham, AL; brothers, Eddie Lamar of Rogersville, AL, Thomas “Tommy” Lamar of Anderson, AL and Guy Lamar of Anderson, AL; sisters, Deborah Tate of Chatsworth, GA, and Cindy Spry of Athens, AL; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Nathaniel and Jo Ann Lamar; sister, Traci Lamar.
