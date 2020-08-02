RED BAY — David Paul Thorn, 66, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Birmingham, AL. He was born in Russellville, AL and was a graduate of Red Bay High School. He was a sales manager and agent for Liberty National Insurance Co. and was a member of Dominion Baptist Church, Birmingham.
A private family service will be held with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Thorn; three children, Valarie Burton (Barry) Birmingham, AL, Beth Eubanks (Johnny) and Jonathan Thorn (Jessy), all of Tuscaloosa, AL; six grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald Thorn (Karen) and Donald Thorn (Dawn), both of Red Bay, AL, and Mike Thorn, Columbus, MS, and one sister, Shewana Ashe (Jeff) Pontotoc, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margie Thorn.
