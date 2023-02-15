WINFIELD — David Peoples age 69 of Winfield, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
He is the son of Jackie Noyes Peoples Wright and the late Frank Peoples. He had lived in Guin most of his life. He was a 1972 graduate of Marion County High School where he was quarterback for the 1971 State Championship Football Team. He was inducted into the Marion County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. He attended Auburn University, received his BS Degree from Jacksonville State University, Masters Degree from UNA, and EDS from Alabama A&M. David had taught and coached in Guntersville, AL, Sylacauga, AL, Mt. Hope, AL, Red Bay, AL, Brooks High School Killen, AL, Wilson High School Florence, AL and was Principal of Anderson Jr. High School. He was a former member of the Killen Methodist Church serving in many positions, and a current member of the Winfield Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Neil Peoples and wife, Melody; grandson, Landry Jaxson Peoples; mother, Jackie Noyes Wright; sister, Mary Ann Bell; brother, Danny Peoples; former spouse, mother of his son and friend, Kathy B. Peoples; uncle, Charles Albert Noyes (Sarah); four nieces and two nephews; several cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Peoples; stepfather, Robert Earl Wright, and brother, Phillip Wright; aunt, Brenda (BeBo) Wright and nephew, Jeremy Peoples.
Services held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Winfield Methodist Church with Bro. Patrick Gunn officiating.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. from the Killen Methodist Church with Bro. Bryan McIntyre officiating. The family will receive friends after the service from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
