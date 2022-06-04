FLORENCE — David Pongetti passed away on June 2, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born August 27, 1932, in Webb, Mississippi. David lived as a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Giocondo Coker and Ida Cocchi Pongetti; three brothers, Albert Pongetti, Jacob Pongetti, and Louis Pongetti; sisters-in-law, Teresa Pongetti and Mearle Barbour; and niece, Linda Pongetti Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Louise Atnip Pongetti; children, Renee Pongetti Vandiver (Tom) and Michael David Pongetti (Carole); grandchildren, Katherine Vandiver Clark (Blake), Aaron Michael Pongetti, and Tiffany Vandiver-Poag (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Greyson Vandiver Poag and Nolan Elliott Poag; brother, Paul James Pongetti of Largo, Florida; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pongetti; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
David graduated from Shelby High School in 1950 and Mississippi State University in 1954 with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. Soon thereafter, he was commissioned in the U.S Army, entering as 2nd Lieutenant and rising to 1st Lieutenant. Following an honorable discharge, he was employed with American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel before moving to Florence in 1966 for a long career with Reynolds Metals Company.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1111 E College Street, Florence, Alabama 35630. A Christian burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoals Sav-A-Life, Inc., 2201 Cloyd Boulevard, Florence, Alabama, or St. Joseph School Foundation, 115 Plum Street, Florence, Alabama 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
