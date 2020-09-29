F 9.29.20 David R. Henson.jpg
SHEFFIELD — David R. Henson, 77, of Sheffield passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.

Mr. Henson retired as a custodian from Woodmont Baptist Church and Highland Park Elementary School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Louise Henson; parents, Frank and Katie Henson; and sister, Gloria Anne Camp. He was a former member of Highland Park Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy D. Henson.

