KILLEN — David Randall “Randy” Howard, 63, died November 13, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Killen Baptist Cemetery. He was the husband of Joy Howard. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

