KILLEN — David Randall “Randy” Howard, age 63, of Killen, passed away Sunday, November, 13, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 16th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Killen Baptist Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Frankie Howard; brothers, Jerry Howard and Richard Lynn Howard; brother-in-law, Junior Haney.
Survivors are his wife, Joy Howard; daughter, Robyn Howard; daughter-in-law, Beth Harvey; sister, Diana Haney; lifelong family friend, Gina Williams; nieces, Kimberly Hardin, Cindy Lockhart, and Jenifer Howard; nephews, Scotty Howard, Cletis Howard, and Dave Hardin; along with his fur babies.
David was of the Baptist faith. He was retired with Kiser Aluminum where he served as a Union Officer and owned Howard’s Studio Photography with his wife.
