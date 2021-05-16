MUSCLE SHOALS — David Randall Nix, 65, Leighton, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. There will be no services at this time.
David was a member of Leighton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Nix and Jimmie Sue Nix, of Leighton, AL; and sister, Barbara Nix Johnson, of Tupelo, MS.
David is survived by Rhonda Nix and their sons, Michael Brent Scott and Matthew Blake Nix; sisters, Anna Nix Swindle, Dianece Nix Hollingsworth, Diane Nix Crosswhite; grandchildren, Hayden Michael Scott, Harper Rose Nix; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to attorney Charlie Bottoms.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented