HUNTSVILLE — David Rossiter Batson — 26 January 1958-14 April 2021 — David attended St. Joseph’s in Florence and graduated from Coffee High School 1977. He loved sports and played basketball, football, track and wrestling. David was an Army veteran having served a three year tour in Germany as a Heavy Equipment Operator. David lived in Huntsville, AL. David loved his family dearly and will be truly missed. David loved the Lord and loved to help others.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20th at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Pastor Bobby Gourley will be officiating.
David was preceded in death by his father, Edward Albert Batson; mother, Muriel Batson; brother, John Batson; nephew, Edward Batson, III; nieces, Jennifer and Jaime Goetz. He is survived by his brothers, Edward A. Batson, Jr. and Adin R. Batson (Jean); sisters, Elizabeth Goetz (Hendrik), Cortlandt Manor, NY, Mary Ellen Dailey, and Bridget Kindahl (Shawn); among numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Kindahl, James Dailey, Shawn Kindahl, Ed Yeilding, Jack Yeilding, and Adin Batson.
Memorials may be made to Christ Chapel; 3051 Cloverdale Road; Florence, AL 35633.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
