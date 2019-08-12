FLORENCE — David Russell Mitchell, 78, passed away August 9, 2019. He was a former member of Woodmont Baptist Church and a current member and ordained deacon of First Baptist Church of Killen. David loved his grandkids (who called him “Da”) and loved spending time with his family. He loved watching Alabama football. David was a loving, caring, Christian man and a very good example of what a husband, father, and grandfather should be.
Visitation is Wednesday, August 14, 11 a.m. to noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The memorial service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother Ashley Pettus and Brother David McKelvey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
David was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Mitchell Drane; and parents, Russell Mitchell and Myrtle Kent Olive.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Davis Mitchell; daughter, Christina Mitchell Rikard of Killen, grandchildren, Salina Grace and Levi Mitchell Rikard, both of Killen; sisters, Barbara Clark of Muscle Shoals, Patsy Ratcliff (Dennis) of North Port, AL, and Sandra Kent Mitchell of Muscle Shoals; and sister-in-law, Myra Beadle of Florence.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Glenwood Rehabilitation staff who took very good care of David during his last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to made to the American Cancer Society.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
