MUSCLE SHOALS — William David Ryan, age 68, of Muscle Shoals, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. The family received friends for visitation on Monday, December 23, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be today at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mark Mayfield and Bob Pitman officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery.
David was born on March 8, 1951, to the late Rev. Billy and Betty Martin Ryan. He was a 1969 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School, and then graduated from Auburn University in 1974 as an electrical engineer. He was very active in the community, having served on the Muscle Shoals Planning Board, Muscle Shoals Zoning Board, and Shoals Optimist Club. As a professional engineer, David’s work has gone largely unknown, yet seen all over the Shoals, from retail stores to hotels, churches to neighborhoods. As a Christian, David was a gifted teacher and disciplemaker. He taught Sunday school for many years, and also helped lead a community Bible study group. David was a member of Leighton Baptist Church.
David’s greatest privilege was being a child of God. His greatest joy was being a faithful husband, a dedicated father, and a loving grandfather (known affectionately as Papa Dave).
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Rebecca Ann “Becky” Ryan; daughters, Heather Foster (Tomme), Kelly Holder (Chad) and Morgan McVay (Jared); grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Ryan, Ezra, Ella, Aiden, Bristol, Owen, Hattie and Willow; siblings, Mike Ryan (Melissa), Sharon Willis (Phillip) and Cylessa Clemmons; aunt, Carolyn Menne (Gary); uncle, Ronnie Martin (Anita); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Pallbearers include Chris Coons, Donald Ray Coons, Barry Elliot, Chris Hill, Ronnie Martin and Bobby Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be members of David’s quartet “Reassurance” including Mike Ryan, Brennen Shores, Mike Bailey and Reese Bailey.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
