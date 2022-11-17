DALLAS, TEXAS — David Sandlin, 69, died November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Watermark Community Church in Dallas. He was a graduate of Bradshaw High School and Auburn University.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.