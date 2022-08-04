MILTON, FLORIDA — David Scott Courington, 55, died July 26, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church, Natural Bridge. Funeral will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with burial in Concord Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

