RUSSELLVILLE — David Scott Frost, 50, died September 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Joy Church, Phil Campbell and service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Ireland Cemetery, Haleyville. He was a songwriter and TikTok sensation. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.