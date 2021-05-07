FLORENCE — David Scott, 78, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Visitation will be today, May 7, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel.
David was a native of Waterloo and a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eula Scott; brothers, Bob, Daniel and Steve “Yogi” Scott; and sister, Earline McFall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Patsy Scott; son, David Keith “Peanut” Scott; daughter, Jennifer Threet (Wesley); grandchildren, Tia Beth Parrish (Derek), Carly Kelley, Trace Threet (Rachel), Jared Threet (Carson Angel); great-grandchildren, Brodie Parrish, Beaun Parrish and Maddox Kelley; sister, Peggy Benson (Raymond); brothers, Gary Scott, Jack Scott and James Allen Scott; sisters-in-law, Mary Scott and Jewel Scott; brother-in-law, Freddie McFall; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Terry McFall, Rodney McFall, Danny Scott, Tommy Ray, Leon Sharp, and Paul Parrish.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Dunn, Thomas Ray, Kenneth Austin, WJ Hall, and Frankie Willard.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Ashley and Jennifer for their loving care of David. A special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama as well, David looked forward to seeing Lindsey and Lisa. Thanks to Kenneth Dunn and LaJuana who is very special to us and to all the ones who helped and checked on the family.
