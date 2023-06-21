F 6.20.23 David Smith Sr.jpg
Buy Now

LAWRENCEBURG, TN — David Delano Smith, Sr. was born on April 30, 1939, at his family home in Collinwood, TN, son of the late Otha Keith, Sr. (Tobe) and Mary Shipman Smith. He was united in marriage to Fana Berry Smith on August 12, 1960, in Florence, Alabama. Mr. Smith served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960, during which time he toured Japan, the Philippines, and many other ports around the world. Following his service, he attended Freed Hardiman College, and at the age of 28 dedicated his life to The Lord, becoming a gospel minister. He served many congregations in the midsouth, eventually settling in Lawrenceburg, TN, where for the last 23 years he has served as the minister at Deerfield Church of Christ. He remained there until his passing at his home, on June 18, 2023, at the age of 84.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you