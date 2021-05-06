TUSCUMBIA — David “Smokey” Simmons, Sr., 82, died May 4, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.