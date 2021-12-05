On December 2, 2021, David Marion Spurgeon, loving husband, father, Grandad, follower of Christ, and veteran of the United States Navy, went to be home with his Lord and Savior. David was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 9, 1936, son of the late Ed and Lillian Spurgeon. He is preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Spurgeon Garcia; and three brothers, Ed Spurgeon, Jimmy Spurgeon and Virl Spurgeon, all of whom are now enjoying a wonderful re-union in heaven.
On December 4, 2021, Rita Ann Spurgeon, loving wife, mother, Memaw, and follower of Christ. Rita was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on August 29, 1945, daughter of the late Samuel and Julia Smith. She is preceded in death by brothers, Robert Smith, Joseph Smith, Curtis Smith; sisters, Imogene Turner and Sue Sisson; and two brothers who passed away in infancy.
David and Rita are survived by a son, Todd (Kathy); and daughters, Leisa (Greg), Jill (Greg), Wendy, and Kristi (Andy); grandchildren, Jacob, Celena, Joe, Jonathan, Janine, Justin, Sarah, Abigail, Asher, Elijah, Drew and Christopher; and six great grandchildren.
As a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Navy, David was stationed in the Airborne Early Warning Squadron Four, saw action in Europe and served aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. After his service in the Navy, David returned home and later moved to Alabama where he met the love of his life, Rita. On May 12, 1972, he and Rita were married. David spent the rest of his career working in the automotive industry and was well respected by his peers for his keen attention to detail and his hard work ethic.
Rita was an administrative assistant with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Alabama Power Company and Listerhill Credit Union. She was very detail oriented and had a strong work ethic. She later became a devoted homemaker and enjoyed time raising her daughters.
Both David and Rita approached all of their lives with a positive attitude built on their personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Both believed the teachings of the Bible and did their best to live them out daily. They lived by example in front of their family by daily spending time in prayer and reading their Bible.
David was a devoted husband and caregiver to his wife, Rita, and devoted father and Grandad. Family was very special to him and he enjoyed spending time with his family playing golf, watching football and basketball games and Nascar races, and grilling his famous rib eye steaks. He loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart and spent time using his gifts as a teacher, teaching others how to pray using the Lord’s Prayer as a guideline as well as serving in his church as a deacon.
Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and Memaw. Family was also very special to her and she enjoyed spending time with her family, taking her daughters and granddaughter “shoppy shoppy”, and hosting family every chance she had. She loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart and even in the final stages of her disease, she enjoyed watching church services from home and singing worship songs. David and Rita both enjoyed singing in the church choir along with their daughters, Wendy and Kristi. She taught her children the importance of keeping God first in everything they did and that He will always provide.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice and Natasha Wilson for assisting David with his caregiver role of his beloved wife, Rita, and for their excellent care of Rita; and to Dr. Christian and the ER nurses and staff at Helen Keller Hospital, and to Dr. Jerry Williams and Rebecca East at The Heart Center for their compassionate care of David.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL with services following immediately after at 2 p.m. with David Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow with family only and Colbert Memorial directing. Pallbearers will be Andy Clark, Jacob Spurgeon, Drew Clark, Asher Pinner, and Elijah Pinner.
Condolences may be made at www.colbertmemorial.com.
